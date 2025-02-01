OBITUARY: Todd Nichols Farr

Todd Nichols Farr, age 60, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late James Louis Farr and the late Natalie Leone Todd Farr. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama and moved to Brentwood, Tennessee at a very early age. He was a special member of many different communities throughout his life and left an impact on everyone that met him. He was heavily involved with the ARC and participated in numerous activities with them. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his great nephew, Daniel Joseph Winters.

He is survived by his sisters, Lynda (Dennis) Winters, Beth (Skip) Haney, Patricia (Bill Schneider) Aspinall, and Debra (Peterdore) Farr; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other special family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 12 Noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Sunday after 10 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.