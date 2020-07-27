



Todd Kevin Hardy, 59, of Franklin, TN, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020, after suffering a heart attack.

Todd was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Carleton “Bud” Hardy and Karen (Haitz) Hardy and grew up in Fayetteville, TN. He met his wife Teresa (Sloan) while attending the University of Tennessee, where he graduated in 1984. The couple married on July 13, 1985, and had two children, Jason in 1986 and Kelsey in 1989. Todd was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He valued and followed the example of his father, showing up not just for games and performances but for practices as well. An elder at Christ Community Church for 24 years, Todd touched the lives of many through his leadership, ministry, and service. He spent his entire career (36 years) working for IBM, where he was an award-winning salesman, respected boss, and valued coworker. Todd loved woodworking, Tennessee football, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and good bourbon. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, which in recent years grew to include two grandchildren, David and Clare. He was excited to welcome his third grandchild this year. Todd was always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear, and his support and wisdom will be deeply missed by his family and greater community.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Carleton Hardy, and his brother, Craig Hardy. Todd is survived by his wife Teresa (Sloan) Hardy, son Jason (Laura) Hardy, daughter Kelsey (Michael) Bingham, mother Karen Hardy, grandson David Bingham, granddaughter Clare Hardy, and brother Kyle Hardy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family regrets that there will be no public celebration of Todd’s life. A private graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations made in Todd’s memory be directed to the “Rise and Build” student ministry campaign at Christ Community Church in Franklin, TN. This is a project that was very dear to Todd and Teresa; they co-chaired the campaign to provide a designated gathering space for the next generation of Franklin. Donations can be made online by visiting https://onrealm.org/c3franklintn/-/give/now, selecting “Rise and Build” from the dropdown menu, and entering “Todd Hardy Memorial Fund” in the memo line.



