OBITUARY: Tina Denise Reynolds McDaniel

Tina Denise Reynolds McDaniel, age 51 of Franklin, TN passed away February 2, 2021.

Graduate of Page High School and received her Associates Degree from Columbia State Community College. She was employed with Aetna Ins. Co with 12+ years of service. Worked part-time with At Home in Franklin. Member of Calvary Apostolic Church.

Survived by: parents, Donnie and Linda Reynolds; son, Ryan (Violet) McDaniel; daughters, Ashley McDaniel and Magen McDaniel; brothers, Henry (Regina) Harris and Matt (Crystal) Reynolds; sister, Rachel Reynolds; grandchildren, Rylynn and Leevi McDaniel; best friend, Donna Young and other loving family members and her faithful church family.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Calvary Apostolic Church, 2315 Joe B. Jackson Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127. Jeffrey Hollingshed, Teddy Hazelwood and Brandon Rediker will officiate. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com