OBITUARY: Tina Beth Hunt Frost

Tina Beth Hunt Frost, 62, Franklin TN, passed from this life on Thursday, August 19, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with COVID.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Glenn & Tina Owens Hunt; and brother, David Glenn Hunt. Survivors include her husband, Ronnie, daughter Haley Marie (Collie Fox), sister Sandra Crews (Bob); nieces/nephew Courtney Crews, Phillip Crews, Leslie Hunt, Christian Whitworth; great nephew/niece Zachary and Samantha Grace Crews, and 4-legged dog-child, Dixie.

She is also survived by her much loved “Mississippi family” the Oswalts (Bo, Lindy, Spencer, Carter, Landon and Bella) The oldest of three adopted children, Tina was born November 14th, 1958 in Charlotte NC, but grew up in Memphis as her family relocated there shortly after her adoption. She graduated from Memphis State University with a BA in Special Education and over the following years enjoyed a variety of jobs before settling into managing her father’s Insurance business.

In 1987, she met the love of her life, and wanting to support his desire to follow a career in music, relocated with him to Nashville, where they quickly established roots. After a short tenure with a nurse staffing company, Tina began what would become a 20-year career at Belmont University as Administrator/Director of Operations for what is now known as the Inman College of Health Sciences and Nursing. Over her tenure, she supported 3 Deans, played an integral part in 4 physical moves across the campus and ultimately saw the nursing school grow from a handful of students meeting in the Hitch building to hundreds studying now within the Gordon E. Inman Center. Her other love was cooking for her church, Woodmont Baptist, where for over a decade, she faithfully spearheaded the Food Ministry Team, who planned and prepared Wednesday Night Suppers. Long hours in the kitchen, on the serving line or helping with cleanup formed many close and treasured relationships with all those who worked by her side. A host of delicious meals and desserts left a lasting impression on anyone who ate them.

To use a phrase said by many who new knew her, “to know Tina/Momma/Momma Tina/TaTa was to love her”. She would do anything for anyone at any time. She had a heart of gold. There is no doubt that the moment she reached heaven, the Lord welcomed her with “Well done, my good and faithful servant”. The moment after, she was surrounded by her heavenly family members and relatives who welcomed her home.

A public “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 3 PM, in the sanctuary at Woodmont Baptist Church, Nashville TN with a time of visitation immediately following in Fellowship Hall. A private graveside service will be held earlier that day at Williamson Memorial in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following ministries/organizations that were near and dear to Tina; Woodmont Baptist Church Food Pantry; Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Pediatric Heart Transplant Program (https://give.vanderbilthealth.org); Music Therapy of the Rockies (https://musictherapyoftherockies.org/donate).