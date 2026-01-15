OBITUARY: Timothy “Tim” Wayne Cartwright

Timothy “Tim” Wayne Cartwright, born on March 8, 1965, in Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2026, in Columbia, Tennessee. He was a devoted husband and father, entirely dedicated to his family and cherished the time spent with them. Surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing, Tim leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and strength.

Tim’s educational journey led him to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University, where he laid the foundation for a successful career as a financial consultant.

Prior to his career in finance, Tim served honorably as a member of the United States Army. His military service was a source of pride for him, and he often spoke fondly of those days, embodying the values of commitment and service that defined his character.

Beyond his professional achievements, Tim had a rich array of hobbies and interests that brought him joy. He found pleasure in cooking, sharing delicious meals with family and friends. His passion for music was a significant part of his life, providing a soundtrack to the cherished moments he created. Tim also had a love for adventure, exemplified by his fondness for scuba diving in Hawaii and Key West, where he created lasting memories beneath the waves.

In his personal life, Tim was devoted to his wife, Angela Long Cartwright, whom he shared seven wonderful years of marriage.

Tim was predeceased by his first wife, Deanna Z. Cartwright, and his parents, Robert and Julia Ann Cartwright and brother, Robert “Bobby” Cartwright Jr.

Tim and his first wife Deanna Z. Cartwright shared three sons, Noah, Will, and James, who where the center of Tim’s world. He also embraced his role as a stepdad to Magdalene (Sam) Legarda and Elizabeth Alford. He is also survived by his niece Jennifer and nephew Brandon.

A visitation will be held in his honor on January 16, 2026, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM, both at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

As we remember Timothy, we celebrate a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and impacted the lives of those around him. He will be profoundly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.

Donations can be made in Tim’s honor to the National Cancer Society or the Junior Diabetes Research Fund.

