OBITUARY: Timothy Samuel Ball

Timothy Samuel “Tim” Ball, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away October 12, 2025. He was a 1973 graduate of Franklin High School. Tim retired from the Williamson County Sheriff Department as a Crossing Guard at several county schools. Earlier in his career, he was a warehouse supervisor with Watkins Company in Brentwood. He was an avid fisherman and loved outdoor activities.

Preceded in death by parents, William Perrin and Bessie Mae McKennon Ball; sisters, Mary Margaret Lane and Connie Duffy; companion, Paula Hanna.

Survived by: brother, William “Bill” (Brenda) Ball; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members; extended family, Sheree` (Bill) Burdette and their children, Christopher and Caitlin Burdette and best friend, David Clark.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to Tennessee Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 or Tennessee Cattleman’s Association, 530 Brandies Circle, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com