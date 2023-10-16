OBITUARY: Timothy Reid Lundy

Father, husband, godfather/uncle, author and former radio broadcaster Timothy Reid Lundy, 70, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away at his home on October 11, 2023, with family by his side.

Reid was born in Miami, Florida, to T.B. and Linda Lundy, both originally of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Reid is said to have inherited his mischievous sense of humor from his father, who memorized an eye chart so he could pass the physical to serve in WW2 as a U.S. Marine. The elder Lundy turned 18 on the island of Iwo Jima. Reid idolized his older brother, Don, a basketball and tennis player who always included Reid in his friends’ neighborhood games.

Reid played football for Berry High School, where he would form friendships with his teammates that have endured to this day. After graduation, he attended University of West Alabama in Livingston on a football scholarship before transferring to Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, where the family owned a small gift shop and restaurant. He worked at the campus radio station and eventually landed his first paying job at WMCT in Mountain City, Tennessee in 1971, launching a 15-year career.

Reid worked at 13 radio stations in all, in locations like Boone, North Carolina; Athens, Georgia; Denver; Indianapolis; and Birmingham. He married in 1978 and his son, Jason, was born in 1979.

In 1985 Reid, now divorced, met Carrie McDonough at a radio station client party and the two were married in 1987. Reid transitioned from the radio industry to copier sales, where he excelled. Reid also loved baseball, was a big Atlanta Braves fan, and coached Jason’s little league teams. One day as a surprise, Reid checked Jason out of school and took him to Atlanta to see a Braves game in person.

Reid, Carrie and Jason moved to Franklin, Tennessee in 1995 with the intention of staying for a couple of years, but Nashville was in the process of getting the Titans (Oilers) and the Predators. Reid the sports fan was now hooked and told people that, “You couldn’t blast me out of here with dynamite.”

After retirement, Reid took up writing and self-published three books: Us Is Invisible, a marriage and family daily devotional; Eat a Peach, a lighthearted collaboration with Don and Carrie; and Belt of Truth, a collection of Bible-based essays on today’s controversial topics.

He and Carrie also taught kindergarten Sunday School at Brentwood Baptist Church, and more recently assisted in teaching adult Sunday School at ClearView Baptist Church. Reid also developed a talent for creating unique walking sticks using branches and saplings from around his property, and was excited to win ribbons in art competitions at the Williamson County Fair.

Reid was preceded in death by his parents, T.B. and Linda Lundy Mitchell, and by his beloved son, Jason.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie; his brother and sister-in-law, Don & Candye Lundy of Hoover, Alabama; and a host of cousins, other family and friends.

Visitation was held Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1-2 p.m.; a service will be held at 2 p.m. with burial following. Pallbearers will be Jeff Ponchillia, Chris Cooper, Andy Hazelton, Patrick Parham, Charlie Grogan, and Gerry Andrady. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Change the Stars (changethestars.org), which supports orphans in Haiti and is run by dear family friend, Jeff Ponchillia.

The world will miss Reid Lundy, and so will we!

