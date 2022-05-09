OBITUARY: Timothy Lee Coomer

Timothy Lee Coomer, age 58, of Brentwood, TN, passed away May 4, 2022 after a long and valiant fight against synovial sarcoma.

He was born in Nashville, TN to Donald and Sue Coomer.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marson and Evie Coomer and Fred and Ione Rowland, and his mother-in-law, Deloris Spencer, with whom he had an exceptionally close bond.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Coomer, and four children, Shawn, Ryan (daughter-in-law Jessica,) Seth, and Nicholas; his parents, Don and Sue Coomer; his brother, Ken Coomer (sister-in-law Sarah and nephew Sky), his brother, Max Coomer (sister-in-law Meredith and nephews Mitt and Benjamin), and his sister, Katrina Coomer. Numerous other family members will cherish his memory: David Spencer, Laura and Hanes Sparkman, Jessica and Alessio Pasini, Jennifer and David Peterson (baby Wyatt), Kelly and Kenny Posey, Kendall, and Elisha McFarlin, and Kamaron Posey.

Tim was a native Nashvillian, born on June 10, 1963. He was a devoted husband who cherished his wife of almost 37 years. He was a father beyond compare to his four children, always offering advice, love, and a listening ear. He was a caring son, brother, and uncle and strived to be a light to everyone he encountered.

A brilliant and talented entrepreneur and businessman, Tim cared deeply for his work family at SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group. He strongly valued education and achieved his MBA from Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and his Ph.D. in Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. He was the author of the book, Discipline Strategy, which encapsulated his approach to life. A skilled private pilot, critical thinker, lifelong learner, and visual artist, his absence will leave a void in the lives of many. He will be forever missed.

For Tim, the meaning of life was defined by relationships and experiences. He lived his life accordingly, with generosity, integrity, kindness, and love. He believed in a loving God and set his faith and future on the tenets of Christianity.

Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, May 10, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. following visitation. Rev. Sandra Randleman will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Angel Flight (angelflightsoars.org)

Rockvale Writers’ Colony (rockvalewriterscolony.org)

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

