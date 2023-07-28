OBITUARY: Timothy Keith Baxter

Timothy Keith Baxter, age 41, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

He was a 2000 graduate of David Lipscomb High School.

Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myron & Lois Keith and James & Dorothy Baxter; brother, James Benton Baxter.

He is survived by his parents, Tim & Karen Baxter of Brentwood, TN; brother, Rusty (Jenny) Baxter of Nashville, TN.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In memory of Keith, the family asks that you take the time to help someone in need.

