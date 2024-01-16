OBITUARY: Timothy John Jansen

Timothy John Jansen, age 48 of Franklin, TN passed away on January 11, 2024.

He was born in Auburn, New York, to Rick and Laura Jansen.

Tim enjoyed spending time with his daughter Hannah and watching UT football. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and spent most of his career in Retail Food Management.

He is preceded in death by his mother Laura Kirk Jansen; uncle Randy Jansen; aunt Marilyn Zeyak.

He is survived by his daughter Hannah Jansen; father Rick Jansen; step-mother Sallie Jansen; brother Todd Jansen; mother of Hannah Valerie Jansen; and many other loving family members.

All services for Tim will be private. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

