OBITUARY: Timothy John Brady

Timothy John Brady, age 30 of Nashville, TN passed away September 8, 2020.

He worked in the TriStar Division of Hospital Corporation of America. Loved sports especially soccer, baseball, golf, skiing and snowboarding. He was a fan of music and comedy.

Preceded in death by grandfathers, John Brady and George Billings; great uncles, Br. Joseph Barrett and Fr. Randal Joyce.

Survived by: parents, Tim and Theresa Brady; sister, Catherine (Will) Brady; grandmothers, Ann Brady and Mary P. Billings; uncles and aunts, John (Denise) Brady, Tom (Anna) Brady, Maureen (Tom) Leonard, Mary Lou (Gary) Wesley, Jim (Paula) Billings, Anne (Chris) Drogosch, Alice (Bret) Henson, John (Andrea) Billings, Brian (Anna) Billings, Margaret (J.H.) Caldwell and Amy (Steve) Williams and many other loving family members.

Funeral Mass will be conducted 10:00 AM CT Thursday, September 17, 2020 with Father Joe McMahon Celebrant at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 PM CT Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Marianists Mission, Mt. St. John, P.O. Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434-0998 (Tim is the Great Nephew of Br. Joseph Barrett) or St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat House, Attn., Fr. Alex, 23333 Schoolcraft, Detroit, MI 48223 (Tim is the Great Nephew of Fr. Randal Joyce.) WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com