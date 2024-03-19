OBITUARY: Timothy James Brown

Timothy James Brown, age 47, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at his family’s farm in McEwen, Tennessee.

Timothy James Brown was born in Columbia, Tennessee, on January 9, 1977, to Clifford Dwain Brown and the late Kathryn Anne Sneed Brown.

He graduated from MTSU with a bachelor’s degree and dedicated over 20 years of service as a software support technician for Local Government, Corporation. Timothy was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and had grown up as a missionary and preacher’s kid. He was fluent in both French and Spanish and found joy in playing games with his family and friends. Timothy’s warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his father, Dr. Clifford “Dwain” Brown, and his son, Alexander “AJ” Brown, along with stepchildren Kayla O’Connell and Nicholas O’Connell. He is also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth (Matthew) Payne of McEwen, Alan (Sarah) Brown of Spring Hill, and step-sibling Chris Traister of Murfreesboro. Timothy will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Alexandria Mefferd, Olivia Brown, Esther Williams, Jesse Williams, David Williams, Hunter Williams, Jessica Payne, Justin Payne, Jacob Payne, and Jason Payne, as well as step-grandchildren Aubrey and Lennon.

Timothy was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Kathryn Anne Sneed Brown, his grandparents, James “Mahlon” Sneed and Nettie Sneed, and great aunt, Elizabeth Anne Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, at 3:00 pm at Rock Springs Baptist Church with his father, Dr. Dwain Brown officiating. The family will visit with friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and hold a public celebration of life at the church, following the memorial service. https://www.tnfunerals.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers that you reach out to Alan Brown for information on contributing to a trust that is set up for his 14 year old son, AJ Brown.

