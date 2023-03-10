OBITUARY: Timothy George Wallace

Timothy George Wallace was born on May 12, 1958 to George T (“GT”) and Naomi D. Wallace. He passed on March 3, 2023.

Tim is survived by his wife, Judy Fabling Wallace; three children, Alexandria Leigh Adair (Jonathan), George Tyler Wallace (Melissa), Abigail Layne Groeneweg (Arend) and his doting pup Leia; six grandchildren, Alexa Gordon, Brooklyn Gordon, Hudson Adair, Faith Wallace, Addison Wallace, and Samantha Wallace; stepchild, Alexander Clarke (Taylor) and numerous grand dogs. He is also survived by one brother, Keith T. Wallace (Lisa); and his former wife and mother of his three children Rhonda R. Wallace.

He was predeceased by his parents; a wife, Deborah Clarke; and a sister, Pamela Wallace Messamore.

Tim will be remembered by all as a loyal and caring husband, a patient and supportive father, a loving grandfather, a good friend, a generous philanthropist and an innovative corporate leader and developer. Those that knew and truly understood Tim appreciated that his family was the center of his universe and that he was just as comfortable sitting on a John Deere tractor on the farm as he was sitting in the corporate board room.

Tim grew up in Dawson Springs Kentucky, where he, his brother and sister attended Dawson Springs Independent Schools. Tim was an active member of his high school “Class of 76” where he was a class officer, Drum Major in the marching band, managing editor of the school newspaper and member on the varsity basketball and baseball teams. He remained very active with his classmates and carried and treasured these friendships throughout his life.

Following high school, Tim continued his education at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green Kentucky where he graduated with his undergraduate degree in business administration in 1979 and his master’s in business administration in 1980. At this time, he began his professional career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen until 1988 and then with Ernst & Young until 1993. He was a tax professional that primarily focused on serving real estate companies. Tim enjoyed public accounting and developed his deep real estate industry expertise while honing his management and leadership skills during these years, but his entrepreneurial drive pulled him to leave public accounting and begin his corporate career.

Tim began his corporate career working with one of his former real estate clients as they developed and formed a company that they soon completed an initial public offering as Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR). Tim served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Realty from 1993 to 2002 where they succeeded in growing the asset value from $2,000 to over $2 billion.

In 2002, his entrepreneurial drive led him to start Athena Funding Partners and related entities focused on providing financing solutions for on-campus student housing for the higher education industry. In 2014, he realized that his real passion was leading public companies and he along with a group of founders started a new company and in 2015 completed an initial public offering as Community HealthCare Trust (NYSE: CHCT). Tim served as the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of Community HealthCare Trust as the company grew its assets by 513% to over $876 million by the end of 2022. Tim was well known for his vision and leadership and his ability to develop deep, lasting relationships.

Tim was a proud Kentucky Colonel and an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. He served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards, with a focus on making Williamson County an outstanding place to live and work. Due to a family history of cardiac conditions, Tim is the Co-Chair for the 2023 American Heart Association Heart Gala. In addition to supporting the American Heart Association, Tim also supported philanthropic events for Breast Cancer Awareness, Kidney Foundation, and the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.

“Fly high Bird”

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 12th from 12-3 PM followed by his funeral at 3 pm in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. A Celebration of Life will follow at Legends Country Club 1500 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 from 5 – 9 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Gifts in Tim’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association (https://bit.ly/TGW-AHA) and Williamson Medical Center Foundation (https://bit.ly/TGW-WMF).

