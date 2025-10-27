OBITUARY: Timothy Floyd Garrett

Timothy Floyd Garrett, born on July 9, 1965, in Nashville, TN, passed away on October 23, 2025, at his residence in Murfreesboro, TN. Timothy was a beloved member of his community and a cherished family member, known for his gentle spirit and commitment to service.

A graduate of Brentwood High, Timothy loved the Lord and tried to honor Him, and was a charter member of Brentwood Baptist and later attended One Church Calvary of Murfreesboro. His relationship with God was evident throughout his life by the way he stood in dedication to his family and community.

Timothy’s proudest accomplishments included serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America, where he positively influenced the lives of many young scouts. He was also part of Boy Scout Troop 1 as well as Troop 749, both in Brentwood. He also earned the Wood Badge, a difficult, high honor for Boy Scout adult leaders.

But his highest achievement was that he accomplished these things, (as well as working steadily in various employment for 40 yrs, helping take care of his mom and dad when they began to decline physically, taking care of his beloved beagle, Buster; and even studying a semester in computing at IT Tech) ALL WHILE BATTLING – unbeknown to him at the time – TWO LIFELONG GENETIC ILLNESSES that impaired him greatly.

Tim was a lover of the outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed both fishing and camping. His favorite place to go was Bass Pro Shop. He cherished the visits to Monteagle Mountain and Greeter Falls.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Garrett Fisher; brother, Jeffrey Scott (Carol) Garrett; nieces, Shelly (Dennis) Abel, Sherri (Mike) Anastasi, Emily (Jason) Noteboom, Holly (Dwayne) Vaughn, and Elya (Roman) Kushner; nephew, John L. (Dori) Shane, Jr.; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mildred Virginia Woodard Garrett and Floyd White Garrett, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Evelyn and John Shane; brother, Larry Garrett; brother-in-law, Gordon Fisher; beloved beagle dog, Buster. He will be remembered for his unwavering support of his family and his dedication to making a difference in the world around him. His kind and caring nature left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Gayle Haywood officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Sunday from 3-8 PM and on Monday after 12 Noon.

Pallbearers will be John Shane, Dwayne Vaughn, Jason Noteboom, Bobby Murphy, Kahn Garrett, Mark Moss, and Kaden Jiminez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Garrett, Clem Fisher, George Vanderwoude, Deacons and Nurture Team of Brentwood Baptist Church.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Matthew Middler, Dr. Elias Hadad, and the staff of Alive Hospice and St Thomas West and Rutherford.

Flowers to the family or donations to the VA of Murfreesboro or Salvation Army in Franklin are appreciated.

