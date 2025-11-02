OBITUARY: Timothy Don Princehorn

Timothy “Tim” Don Princehorn passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 28, 2025. He was born on June 17, 1946, in Massillon, Ohio, to parents Raymond Don Princehorn and Betty Mae Briggs.

Tim grew up in Canton, Ohio, where he excelled in sports such as baseball and tennis, thrived in the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed model building and playing the saxophone in a jazz band. A graduate of Glenwood High School, he went on to attend Kent State University. There, he met the love of his life, Doni, beginning a partnership that would span 58 wonderful years.

After college, Tim joined the U.S. Air Force, serving at bases in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Las Vegas, Nevada. He and Doni later returned to Ohio, where their children Ben and Molly were born. A new career opportunity in advertising brought the family to Nashville, Tennessee in 1976. Then, in 1983, their youngest son, Kyle, completed their family.

In Nashville, Tim began what would become a distinguished career in Marketing and Communications at Eric Ericson & Associates. His creativity, humor, and vision led him to the role of Senior Vice President and Creative Director, earning numerous awards and the admiration of colleagues and clients alike. In 1998, he launched his own successful advertising and photography business, combining his love of storytelling with his keen artistic eye. Part of his legacy can be viewed at princehorncreative.com.

In retirement, Tim found joy in travel and photography, often blending the two as he captured the people and places around him, particularly within the West. He loved listening to music and reminiscing with family and friends. A lifelong car enthusiast and dapper dresser, Tim also enjoyed watching crime shows and British mysteries.

Timothy cherished time with his beloved wife, Doni. Whether it was through enjoying theater nights in Franklin or exploring the quiet beauty of rural Tennessee, they were always on the lookout for a cozy family restaurant or a hidden local gem. No matter what they did together, one of Timothy’s clear talents was his ability to make Doni laugh over little things, every day.

Tim was admired for his sense of humor, warmth, and ability to make anyone feel at ease. He built friendships easily and forged genuine connections across all walks of life. His greatest pride and joy was undoubtedly his family. No matter how busy he was at work, he always made time to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s games, performances, and milestones. He guided his loved ones through both joyful and difficult times, including the heartbreaking loss of his son, Kyle. Through it all, he remained a steady, loving presence who never missed a chance to tell his children and grandchildren how proud he was of them.

Tim is survived by his devoted wife, Doni Princehorn; daughter, Molly Princehorn Darr (Brad); son, Ben Princehorn (Sarah); and his cherished grandchildren: Hannah (“Jelly Bean”) and Carson (“Scooter”) Darr, and Grayson (“Princess”), Tyler (“TK”), and Avery (“Gingersnap”) Princehorn. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Dohy (Ron), and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Callender Princehorn, and brother, Theodore “Teddy” Princehorn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, reflecting Tim’s lifelong love for rescue dogs (adoptwcac.org).

A Memorial Service for Tim will be held at Williamson Memorial on Columbia Avenue on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 PM.