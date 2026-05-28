Timothy “Tim” Deese, 71, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born in Wynne, Arkansas, to Lottie Earlene Smith and Clifton Henry Deese. He grew up a true country boy on his grandparents’ homestead in Parkin, Arkansas, and graduated from Marion High School in 1972. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and was sent overseas to Germany where he served as the Senior Finance Accounting Specialist, Battalion Supply Section for the Headquarters 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery for the United States Army Europe Inspection Team. He was honorably discharged in 1975 and received the National Defense Service Medal. After his service, he worked hard to get his Associate of Arts Degree from East Arkansas Community College and began his career in the hospital maintenance industry. Tim became the Director of Plant Operations for Crittenden Memorial Hospital in West Memphis, Arkansas, for 16 years before relocating with his wife, Suzette Deese, and kids, Nikki and Nathan, to Franklin, Tennessee in 1995.

After moving to Franklin, he started his own company called Anything Maintenance Inc. that served Franklin and the surrounding areas with everything general contracting. His first customers came from the loving community of Grassland Heights Baptist Church and Grassland Hardware, and he never forgot it. He continued to build, restore, create, and repair through Anything Maintenance Inc. even after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. He was able to complete the intense treatment regimen and go into remission, but retired shortly after.

Once retired, he enjoyed the fruits of his labor and embraced every interest and hobby he’d ever had: gardening, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, RV travel, hot tubs, and his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks sports. He also spent a lot of time with his growing family and neighborhood friends. He fought a hard fight and lived for 10 more years making memories with those he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Suzette Deese, and his children, Nikki Warndorf (Nick) and Nathan Deese (Alex), and the joys of his life, his three grandchildren: Camilla, Harlan, and Helena. He also leaves behind an uncle, Donald V Smith (Annette) of Marion, Arkansas; sister, Susan Armstrong Goodbar of Bartlett, Tennessee; and brother, Mark Steele (Carrie) of West Memphis, Arkansas, and other family members across the country. He is preceded in death by brother, Paul Joseph Deese; mother, Lottie Earlene Steele; and countless family and friends that have gone on before him that he loved dearly.

Tim was a kind, tough, wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be missed more than words can say.

A Memorial Service will be held in Tim’s honor at Grassland Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, June 6th, 2026. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 am, with a service immediately to follow at 11:30 am. A private, graveside service will be held for close family and friends at a later date at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grassland Heights Baptist Church, who is graciously hosting the memorial service, or to Wreaths Across America – Friends and Family of Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in honor of his service as a veteran and in support of remembrance wreaths for veterans laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America — Friends and Family of Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/18731/Overview/?relatedId=17154

Grassland Heights Baptist Church: https://subsplash.com/u/grasslandheightsbaptistc/give?frequency=once&next_process_date=05/27/2026&fund_id=ea3871b8-8c10-464c-be21-a48794020da5

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This obituary was published by Grassland Heights Baptist Church.