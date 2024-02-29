OBITUARY: Timothy Davis Schuett

Timothy Davis Schuett

November 12, 1960 – February 24, 2024

Hometown: Gibsonburg, Ohio

American by birth, Southern by the grace of God!

Hi, my name is Tim and I am an alcoholic and addict. By the mercy and the grace of my higher power whom I have come to know as God, I have been blessed with 32 healing years of sobriety and now today I am cured!

Sobriety brought my life full circle with many blessings and a loved filled life.

Dee Ann and I loved into this world our three baby girls and our boy: Alisha Schuett, Laura (Cory) Murphy, Julia (Levi) Decker and Michael Schuett. They filled our hearts with six Grandbabies: Abigail, Hayden, Conor, Jase, Raelyn and Tara. Poppy will always watch over you!

Tammy (Goodwin), my sister, I love you all! I cannot wait to tell Don what amazing kids y’all have: Missi, Robbie, Timmy (Shannon) and Danny (Kristin). How proud he should be of the families they have made and all the Grandbabies.

I have so many friends and family joining a welcome line for me in heaven: Grandpa and Grandma (Tony & Margaret Schuett), Dad (Jack Schuett) and Jeanine, Mom (Nancy (Davis) Schuett McQuay), Father-in-law Hayden T. (Bradford), Sister-in-law Deborah (Bradford) and brother-in-law Don (Goodwin), as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Grandmother! (Reba Bradford) you always saved me a room in your house when I needed it and now I am saving one for you!

Now it is time for me to wrap my arms around and tickle the precious grandbaby souls I’ve yet to meet and be their Poppy. To be a foursome in Grandpa, Dad and Uncle Jim’s golf game. Take my dad fishing. Join the local AA Heaven group with my brothers and sisters. Jump on a Harley for a ride across the Heavens with my riding buddies, sis-in-law Deborah and Cory’s mom Deb. Greg, David and Johnny: kickstands up at sunrise.

This is not goodbye! Till I see you again!

Please donate to St. Jude Cancer Research. Little ones do not deserve the pain of cancer.

