Timothy Alan Tull, age 66 of Culleoka, TN passed away April 7, 2020. Tim was born in Akron, OH and received his Phd from Auburn University and received his DJD from Nashville School of Law. He was a co-partner with his wife at Tull Law Firm, PLLC.

Preceded in death by father, Charles Edward Tull and father in law, Jerry Wayne Flowers. Survived by: wife, Megan Flowers Tull of Culleoka, TN; son, Jeremy Owen Tull of Thompson’s Station, TN; mother, Betty Jo Orr Tull of Decatur, AL; brothers, Joseph (Doreen) Tull of Naples, FL and Michael Tull of Decatur, AL; mother in law, Sharon K. Flowers of Franklin, TN; brother in law, Tyler (Madison) Flowers of Nashville, TN and niece, Mackie Jane Flowers of Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

