OBITUARY: Tim Whitey

Tim Whitey, age 73 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Tim was born in Gadsden, Al on June 20, 1947, son of the late Jim and Vivian Whitey. He recently retired as a co-owner and vice president of Young Equipment Solutions. Tim was an elder at Aspen Grove Christian Church and a member of the Battlefield Region Auto Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Whitey, his daughter Ambre Rouse, and sisters Shelia Dossett and Sharron Dugger.

Visitation will occur 10:00AM – 12:00 noon on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Aspen Grove Christian Church with services to follow at 12:00 noon with Pastor Adam Kaufhold officiating. The burial will be 10:00AM Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Memorial Gardens Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS. In lieu of Flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Aspen Grove Christian Church.