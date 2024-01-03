OBITUARY: Tim Swaim

Tim Swaim, 55, of Primm Springs, passed away unexpectedly on December 26.

For over thirty years Tim worked as the Fleet Manager for Williamson County Emergency Services, and was a trusted, respected member of the County EMS team.

Tim and his wife, Debra Swaim, have been beloved members of Thompson Station Church where they have been active in a prayer group for over thirteen years that drew together neighbors and friends. He was a remarkably talented musician from the time he played in the Franklin High School Band to his days playing in his own band, TimBuk2.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia, to Lucille Emma Cueha Swaim and Robert Donald Swaim, Timothy Tomberlin Swaim is survived by his wife, Debra; step-sons Zachary and Alexander McBride; mother, Lucille Swaim; and four siblings: Luann Norbo of Waterford, Virginia; Carolann Scuffle of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; Jeff Swaim and Kelly Swaim of California.

Tim will be remembered for his passion for music and for Christ, for his love of friends, family, neighbors, and church family, and for the professional care he invested in his work.

A celebration of life for Tim will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

