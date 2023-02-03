OBITUARY: Thomas William Wainscott

Thomas William Wainscott, age 76 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.

He had served in the Air Force and worked many years at First Tennessee until retirement. He loved golf and was a big UT fan.

Preceded in death by, his parents, John P., Sr. and Mary E. Erickson Wainscott, brothers, John P. Wainscott, Jr., and Steven Wainscott.

Survived by, brother, Dean (Terri) Wainscott, nieces and nephews, Sharon Wainscott, Tony Wainscott, Randy Wainscott, Brandon Wainscott (Stephanie), Jerret Wainscott, Sara Wainscott, and Paige Brown, and many great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4, 2023, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3NTIyNTM5MjIzMzU1MSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

