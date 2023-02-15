OBITUARY: Thomas W. Glenn

Thomas W. Glenn, age 79 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Thomas was preceded by his parents, Ernest and Berniece Glenn; brother, Richard Glenn; and his first wife, Marian Glenn.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Julie Glenn; son, Gary Glenn (Carrie); daughter, Carolyn Erny (Karl); sister, Judy Carlson; stepson, David McConnell; stepdaughter, Tami Finseth and Heidi Shepler (Mark); Grandchildren, Joey and Jenny Glenn, Rebecca Kuruvilla (Sarin), Joshua and Daniel Erny, Dakota Finseth, Jade Sheehan (Greg), Lauren Thieman (Micha), Kailey, Isaac, Gabriel and Gideon Shepler; great-grandchildren, Liam, Harlan and Evie Kuruvilla, Hudson Sheehan and Tylan Thieman; many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be 9:00 AM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM Thursday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

