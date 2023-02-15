OBITUARY: Thomas W. Glenn

By Jen Haley
Thomas W. Glenn, age 79 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Thomas was preceded by his parents, Ernest and Berniece Glenn; brother, Richard Glenn; and his first wife, Marian Glenn.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Julie Glenn; son, Gary Glenn (Carrie); daughter, Carolyn Erny (Karl); sister, Judy Carlson; stepson, David McConnell; stepdaughter, Tami Finseth and Heidi Shepler (Mark); Grandchildren, Joey and Jenny Glenn, Rebecca Kuruvilla (Sarin), Joshua and Daniel Erny, Dakota Finseth, Jade Sheehan (Greg), Lauren Thieman (Micha), Kailey, Isaac, Gabriel and Gideon Shepler; great-grandchildren, Liam, Harlan and Evie Kuruvilla, Hudson Sheehan and Tylan Thieman; many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will be 9:00 AM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM Thursday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

