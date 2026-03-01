Thomas “Tom” Wayne Brackett Sr., 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday evening, February 25, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Tom was born on July 8, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana to Billie Marie (Garrison) Winston and James Theron Brackett. On December 31, 1960 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Susanne “Susie” Brackett and were blessed to have shared 65 beautiful years of marriage. Together they built a legacy centered on faith, family, and unwavering devotion.

He was a proud and loving father to Tom Brackett Jr. (Wendy) of West Lafayette, Indiana; Shelli Baum (Carl) of Kansas City, Missouri; and Jim Brackett (Jan) of Franklin, Tennessee. His greatest joy was his family. Tom was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought him immense pride and happiness. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandchild and a great-grandchild.

Tom had a distinguished professional career, serving as President of Maple Leaf Farms and later as Chief Marketing Officer/Executive Vice President of CTB Corp.-a role he often called his favorite job. He led with integrity, vision, and a genuine care for those he worked alongside.

A man of deep and abiding faith, Tom played bass guitar at Warsaw Missionary Church, faithfully using his musical gifts in worship. He had a passion for collecting classic cars, especially Volkswagens, and was a devoted cat lover. Above all, Tom adored his beloved Susie and dedicated his life to serving Jesus Christ.

Though his family will miss him deeply, they find comfort in knowing this is not a forever goodbye, but a temporary separation until they are reunited again.

Tom’s life will be celebrated with a service at 12 noon on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Warsaw Missionary Church, 1849 E. Springhill Road, Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Pastor Ken Chupp. Family and friends may visit prior to the service at the church from 10:00 – 12:00 noon. He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.

Memorial donations in Tom’s memory may be directed to Warsaw Missionary Church, 1849 E. Springhill Road, Warsaw, IN 46580….to go towards the Music Program.

This obituary was published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.

