OBITUARY: Thomas “Tom T.” Hall

Thomas “Tom T.” Hall, age 85, of Franklin, TN, passed away on August 20, 2021.

Tom T. was nicknamed “The Storyteller” and was an American country music singer-songwriter. Hall was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany.

In his early years, he was a disc jockey and announcer in West Virginia and Kentucky. In 1964, he moved to Nashville and landed a publishing contract with Jimmy C. Newman and Jimmy Key, writing songs for $50 a week. He later wrote 12 No. 1 hit songs, with 26 more that reached the Top 10, including the No. 1 international pop crossover hit “Harper Valley PTA” and “I Love,” which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rolling Stone included Tom T. in their list of 100 Greatest Songwriters.

Hall wrote songs for Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, and Bobby Bare. Jeannie C. Riley recorded “Harper Valley PTA” in 1968 and sold over six million copies and won both a Grammy Award and CMA Award. Some of his other biggest hits include “A Week in a Country Jail,” “Old Dogs, Children and Watermelon Wine,” “I Love,” “Country Is,” “The Year Clayton Delaney Died,” “I Like Beer,” “Faster Horses (the Cowboy and the Poet),” “That Song Is Driving Me Crazy,” “That’s How I Got To Memphis,” and many more.

He and his wife Dixie were renowned bluegrass and country music songwriters and animal activists. Dixie passed away on January 17, 2015. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Della Henderson Hall; brothers, Gene Raymond “Jack” Hall, Quinton Hall, Billy Joe Hall and Hillman Hall; sisters, Doris Isaacs, Teresa Hall and Patty McSherry.

Tom T. is survived by: son, Dean (Carol) Hall; brother, Larry (Candy) Hall; sister, Betty Kiser; and beloved pet, Liza Jane.

The family would like to say a special thank you to his loving caregivers, Melissa Buck and Melissa Spaulding.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorials may be made in his name to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr., Franklin, TN 37064 or any animal rescue organization of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com