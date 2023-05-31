OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tom’ Newton Wright

Thomas “Tom” Newton Wright, age 75, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

He was born in Lincoln, NE to the late Jesse & Mildred Wright. Tom grew up in Nashville, TN with his two sisters, Patty and Margaret and attended Christ the King School. He then attended Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN, graduating in 1966.

After high school, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the Marines as a Corpsman. Tom served in Viet Nam with a special unit, Combined Action Platoon, CAP, where the Marine forces lived and fought beside the Vietnamese against the Viet Cong. He was Honorably discharged in 1970.

He attended Washington University, Barnes Hospital School of Anesthesia, in St. Louis, MO. Upon graduation, he took a position with Middle TN Anesthesiology, in Nashville, TN, which is now Anesthesia Medical Group and was with them for 25 years. In 2003 he joined Fayette Memorial Hospital in Connersville, IN. In 2007 he left Fayette Memorial and took several locum tenens positions in Indiana; Jay County Hospital in Portland, IN and Ascension St. Vincent Randolf Hospital in Winchester, IN.

He retired in 2018, to travel, relax and enjoy his family. He was a dedicated sports enthusiast. He played many sports in school and attended countless games of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and enjoyed poker, cribbage, pinochle and about any and all card games.

He and Vicki traveled to many places to see our beautiful USA and enjoyed taking many cruises. Tom was thrilled to see his new baby granddaughter, Ruby, first born of his son and his wife that was born on Good Friday, to add to his other much-loved grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Wright Meier.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Vicki Wright of Franklin, TN; daughter, Tammy Wright of Nashville, TN; son, David (Molly) Wright of Nashville, TN; sister, Patty (Shelton) Johnson of Crossville, TN; grandchildren, Hayley (Michael) Overmyer, Zach Brown, Kendall Brown and Ruby Wright; beloved dog, Lola and many other loving family members and many beloved friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 9, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorials be made to Tunnel to Towers, Disabled American Veterans, American Diabetes Association or to the charity of choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-566-2545. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/