OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Tom’ Joseph Ille

Thomas “Tom” Joseph Ille, Tom Ille, husband, father, and beloved “Pops,” passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2025, surrounded by family. Born February 13th, 1951, in Schenectady, New York, Tom was the son of Beatrice and Harold Ille. He grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, where he lettered in several sports and established a lifelong love of athletic competition.

Tom continued his education at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, proudly earning his undergraduate degree and becoming a dedicated fan of the LSU Tigers. He later went on to achieve his master’s degree from Nicholls State University—all while working two jobs—reflecting the determination and work ethic that defined his life. For more than 30 years, Tom built a respected career in hospital management, serving communities in two states with professionalism, compassion, and unwavering commitment.

Outside of work, Tom found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved golfing, bowling, and cheering on his Tigers in every sport they played. At home, he could often be found driving his tractor, tending to the land he loved and watching the birds and wildlife that visited his property. Above all his achievements and passions, his greatest pride and joy was being “Pops” to his grandchildren, who adored him.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, John L. Pace; his mother-in-law, Doris Pace; and his loyal four-legged companion, Watson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Ille of Franklin; his daughters, Jessica (Ryan) Hockenbery of Smyrna and Stephanie (Logan) Ray of Murfreesboro; his grandchildren, Owen and Amelia Hockenbery; his brother, Ken (Betty) Ille, of Schenectady, New York; his sister, Barbara (Charley) Stone of Plattsburgh, New York; and his niece, Megan Snavely of Franklin, Tennessee.

Tom will be remembered for his spirit, his playful manner that brought laughter to those around him, and his love for his family.

Funeral arrangements to honor Tom’s life will be held in Franklin, TN with visitation at 1 PM on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. Funeral service will begin at 2 PM followed by Interment.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

