OBITUARY: Thomas Shelton “Tom” Jackson

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Thomas Shelton

Thomas Shelton “Tom” Jackson, age 81 of Franklin, TN passed away June 13, 2021.

Born in Lebanon, Tennessee; attended Vanderbilt and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1961. He was a retired Sales Representative with Proctor and Gamble with 30 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with friends and family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

Preceded in death by parents, Claude S. and Pauline Caldwell Jackson and daughter, Rhonda M. Jackson.

Survived by: wife, Beverly F. Jackson; daughters, Wendi Terry and Kimberly J. (Chris) Poynor; grandchildren, Wyatt D. Poynor, Andrea M. (Troy A. Wright) Farinacci and Morgan B. Terry (Thomas J. Dugay); great grandchild, Alivia-Simone T. Farinacci; aunt, Frances Oakes and sister in law, Kyoko Teasley.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or charity of your choice. Visitation will be 4-7PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

