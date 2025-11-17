OBITUARY: Thomas S. Kenyon

Thomas S. Kenyon 83 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2024, while on vacation in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Tom was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Homer E. Kenyon and Olive Holmes Kenyon on August 19, 1940. He went to school in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Lock Haven University, Central Technical Institute, multiple technical classes, Army, self-study and online programs.

Tom was united in marriage to Joyce Jean Hamilton on January 19, 1942, in Billings, Montana, they were married almost 63 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Homer E. Kenyon, Jr. (Chip).

He is survived by his wife Joyce, Son Mark Thomas Kenyon, grandsons Steven Thomas Kenyon and Thomas Eli Kenyon, Son Brent Thomas Kenyon (Meghan), Grandson Samuel Thomas Kenyon and Granddaughter Julia Ann Kenyon.

Tom was employed as a Radio/TV Broadcast Engineer, Technical Engineer in Telephone and Cable Industry. For 25 years he owned and managed a Print Shop in Livonia, Michigan. He was a member of the Army and Air Force National Guard.

Tom was a member of the Protestant Faith and at the time of his death a stakeholder at Church of the City in Franklin, Tennessee.

Tom was a strong but quiet and gentle man. He lived his faith every day.

After retirement he was an active member of Southern Springs in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Tom was well known for his photography and the comfort birds he made and gave away.