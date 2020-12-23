OBITUARY: Thomas Ray Moran, Sr.

Thomas Ray Moran, Sr., age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away December 20, 2020.
Survived by: wife, Mary Moran; son, Tommy, Jr. (Stella) Moran; daughter, Karen Moran; grandchildren, Jacob & Justin Moran.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12 Noon until 7 PM Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com