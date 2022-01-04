OBITUARY: Thomas Ray Moran, Jr.

Thomas Ray Moran, Jr. passed away on January 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Nashville, TN to the late Thomas Ray Moran, Sr. Survived by his beloved mother, Mary Moran; loving wife of 27 years, Stella Fann Moran; cherished sons, Jacob Moran and Justin Moran; fond sister, Karen Moran.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4-8PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation an hour before.