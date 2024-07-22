OBITUARY: Thomas Preston Dalton

Thomas Preston Dalton, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Roanoke, Virginia, he was born on July 17, 1949, to the late Robert Dalton and the late Nancy McGuire Dalton.

He spent his career as an HVAC technician. He was an avid reader and loved to work and take care of his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Bobby Dalton; and sisters: Sue Stewart and Ruth Ann Dalton.

He is survived by his daughters: Angela (John) Jones and Nancy (Rodney) Rogers; grandchildren: Corey, Dylan, and Kyle Hunt, Cody Jones, and Anthony Rogers; great-grandchildren: Tori, Amelia, Aubrey, and Cullen; the mother of his children: Crenthia Kelly.

His wishes were to be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

