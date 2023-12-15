OBITUARY: Thomas Orme

Thomas Orme, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away December 10, 2023.

He was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Leonard and Kathryn Orme.

Thomas called Middle Tennessee home since 1999. His career with the Hartford Insurance brought him across the country from Hartford, Connecticut to Dallas, Texas. He retired after 35+ years of service. Thomas loved to be active member of his community. He was a local Franklin trivia and bingo host. Thomas was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA) for 40 years including holding positions in the national office.

Thomas was very involved with the Parish Presbyterian Church and ministries. One of the defining moments of Thomas’ life occurred during a 1995 vacation to Chile with his family. After visiting a girls orphanage, he learned that the orphanage could not afford to fix a wall in disrepair. When Tom returned to the States, he found himself unable to shake from his mind the images of the orphanage. Vision for Children was born when Tom realized that God was speaking to his heart about organizing a trip to Chile to repair the wall. The organization has grown to include the House of Hope, an internship program, and annual trips to Santiago, Chile. Thomas was blessed with another trip to the House of Hope just a few weeks ago in October, showing his unwavering commitment to God and his work.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Claudia Orme; children Tammy Zipp, Thomas (Melissa) Orme, II., Tara (Bradley) Bolanda and Travis (Jillian) Orme; grandchildren Stephen and Sheldon Zipp; siblings Leonard (Ann) Orme, Beverly (Bob) Plath and Judith (Gene) Young.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 PM on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Harpeth House at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vision for Children. https://engage.suran.com/visionforchile/s/give/new-gift?slug=donation-link

