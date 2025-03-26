OBITUARY: Thomas Nathaniel Alexander

Thomas Nathaniel Alexander passed away on March 21, 2025 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 68.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Robbie Lee and Thomas Alexander, Jr.

Those left behind to cherish his many memories; children, Rodney Nathaniel Alexander, Erika Nicole Alexander and Delmonzo (LaKeshia) Cardelle Alexander; grandchildren, Timothy Petway, Jakayla Murphy, Kristen Alexander and Kierra Haynes; sisters, Terria Alexander, Sylvia (James) Cunningham and Geneviene Alexander; brother, Robert Alexander; aunts, Georgia Pope and Sue Lee; uncle, Prentice Lee; great aunt, Sarah Garrett; and a host of other relative and friends, devoted friend, Deborah Cain.

Mr. Alexander will lie in state on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family, Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 11:00 until 12:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1100 Gray Fox Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, 37069, with funeral to begin at 12:00 Noon. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

