OBITUARY: Thomas Murphy Farris

Thomas Murphy Farris, age 71, beloved husband of Vanessa Farris, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2023, at his residence.

Thomas was born on June 30, 1952, in Maury County, Tennessee, and was the son of the late James Bernard Farris and the late Dorothy Murphy Farris.

He was a graduate of Columbia Central High School, Class of 1970, and later earned his bachelor’s degree from Nashville State Technical College. On June 16, 1993, he married Vanessa Porter, and together they spent thirty wonderful years. Thomas dedicated forty years of his life as an electrician at Innophos in Nashville, retiring in 2018.

A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and going to races. Thomas was an avid Tennessee Vols, Atlanta Braves, and NASCAR fan. He was also an active member of Spring Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Patrick (Justine) Farris, daughters, Jill Farris (Daniel) Camargo, Shannon Barker, Amanda (Chris) Broughton, brothers, James Farris, David Farris, and eleven grandchildren.

A celebration of Thomas’s life will be held at Spring Hill Church of Christ at a later date, to be announced. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/