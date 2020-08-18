OBITUARY: Thomas Moles

Thomas Joe “T.J.” Moles, age 35, resident of Santa Fe, passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21st at 11:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home with Sister Inez Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hilltown Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Thursday, August 20th from 5-8pm at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

T.J. was born May 29, 1985 and attended Santa Fe High School. He worked as a dozier operator. His hobbies included fishing, camping, riding horses and four wheelers.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather: Gayle (Chris) Harper of Santa Fe; father and stepmother: Carlos Joe (Sondra) Moles of Crossville; daughters: Taelor Moles and Brooklyn Moles, both of Spring Hill; grandfather: Clyde Hay of Santa Fe; brother: Devin Paul Alexander of Santa Fe; step sister: Destiny Amonett of Crossville; uncles: Roger Hay of Santa Fe and Thomas (Betty) Moles of Jamestown; and several cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Geneva Warren Hay and Ada Moles; grandfather: Thomas Alford Moles; aunt: Donna Tabors; and uncles: Loyld Moles and Floyd Moles.

Pallbearers will be his family and friends.

