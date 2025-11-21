OBITUARY: Thomas “Mitch” Mitchell Miller

Thomas “Mitch” Mitchell Miller, age 81of Franklin, TN passed away November 17, 2025 at his home.

He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Tom & Lucille Miller of Salisbury, NC. Mitch was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during Vietnam. He received his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University and went on to earn his master’s degree in engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Mitch was the owner and operator of Thomas M. Miller Company, specializing in mechanical engineering services.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Saundra “Sandy” Miller. Mitch is survived by his daughter, Allison (Bryan) Sturtevant of Franklin, TN; son, Max (Julie) Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Susan (Bob) Feezor of Charlotte, NC; brother, Lyn (Ann) Miller of Belmont, NC; grandchildren, Charlie Sturtevant, Ruby Lynne & Caroline Miller; along with many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, November 23, 2025 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Drew Shelley will officiate. In Mitch’s memory, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

