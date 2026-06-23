Thomas L. Corbett August 10, 1948 – June 9, 2026

Tom Corbett of Brentwood TN, age 77, passed away June 9, 2026 at Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN after a brief illness.

Tom was born August 10, 1948 in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from North Central High School in 1966 and attended Ball State University, earning a BS in Mass Communications in 1970.

A man of many talents, Tom was a partner in Corbett/Kirby, a music production company in Indianapolis for nearly 10 years following his graduation from Ball State. He continued to pursue a career in music production with TM Productions in Dallas, TX in 1979. Following a move to Nashville, TN in 1986, Tom worked at a variety of sales positions as well as having his own remodeling and cabinet making business called Corbettworks. Tom was highly skilled in not only cabinet making and remodeling but also furniture making and auto mechanics. He completely restored a 1970 Fiat 850 Spider (affectionately named Guido) and also a 1977 Corvette. But his most beloved restoration was a 1957 Seeburg jukebox which provided countless hours of entertainment for family and friends via his vast 45rpm record collection. He was a master at DIY home improvement projects as well.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Melanie (Keller) Corbett of Brentwood, TN, daughter Claire Miracle (Alex) of Spring Hill, TN, brother Jim Corbett (Rosanne) of Dunnellon, FL, cousin Peggy Cherry of Plainfield, IN, and sister-in-law Rebecca Keller of Gurley, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents Norval and Martha Corbett.

Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brentwood, TN, on July 10, 2026 with visitation at 10AM, funeral mass at 11AM, and inurnment immediately following the mass.

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