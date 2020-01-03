Thomas Keith “Tom” Clark, age 68 of Franklin, passed away peacefully January 1, 2020. Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 7th, 1951 to Keith and Virginia Clark.

Tom had a great love for his family and was a generous provider. As a believer in Jesus and a faithful parishioner of Grace Chapel, Tom had a passion for ministering to the men incarcerated at Williamson County Detention Center.

Tom graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and spent most of his career selling audio recording tape and was an active member of the Audio Engineering Society in Nashville.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Ashley Cowie. Survived by his loving wife, Jodie Clark; sons, Matt (Dana) Clark, Sean (Laura) Clark, Ryan (Tiana) Clark, and Jason (Elisabeth) Clark; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Christyn and Florence Clark; brother, Steve Clark and sister, Diane (Bob) Cowie.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ron Gonser and Rick Cua officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries https://www.graceworksministries.net/donate/ or Men of Valor https://movnashville.salsalabs.org/StandardForm/index.html Visitation will be held 4-7:00PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.