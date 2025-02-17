OBITUARY: Thomas Henry Perkins

Thomas Henry Perkins received his wings on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at his residence in Chapel Hill, TN.

He was born on September 6, 1948 to the parents of Hattie Lou Murry and John Perkins.

He leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Mary Davis and Georgia Morton, brother, Alfred L. Perkins; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial to be announced later. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

