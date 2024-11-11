OBITUARY: Thomas Franklin Conley

Thomas Franklin Conley, age 83, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at his residence.

Born on October 3, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, Thomas was the son of the late Hobert Conley and the late Maxie Mae Jackson Conley.

Thomas led a rich and fulfilling life marked by his love of family, travel, and hands-on pursuits. He enjoyed reading, writing, and watching westerns, and was especially fond of visits to the Grand Ole Opry. He found joy in metal detecting and was happiest working with his hands, whether tending to his garden or engaging in other projects. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him endless pride and happiness.

He is survived by his sons, John Conley, Billy Corbett, daughters, Barbara Holt, Kerri (Joe) Pailthorpe, Melissa Corbett, Elizabeth Conley, grandchildren, Kaelyn (Josh) Sutherland, Jake (Kayla) Conley, Mattie (Aaron) Thacker, Erin (Joel) Pailthorpe, Abby (Kevin) McMillian, Grayson Conley, Ryan Pailthorpe, Alex Pailthorpe, Mia Conley, and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Conley and grandson, Austin Corbett.

There will be no public service at this time. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

