OBITUARY: Thomas Elden Benjamin

Thomas Elden Benjamin of Nolensville, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 3, 2025. Tom was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 23, 1933. He graduated from the Admiral Farragut Academy in 1951, attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and then received his degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University.

NAVY RESERVE. During much of his twenty-year engineering career with Burroughs Corp. and Standard Pressed Steel in the Philadelphia area, Tom served in the Naval Air Reserve. Then in 1979 he and his family moved to Boca Raton, Florida where he was the COO of a dental consortium.

Following his retirement, and unable to sit still, he worked year-round for H&R Block as an enrolled agent preparing personal and corporate tax returns into his nineties. Tom was an avid reader and a sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Eagles. An enthusiastic tennis player (singles!) for many years, he also water-skied one last time at the age of 65. However, his real devotion was to his wife of 32 years, Linda. They did everything together.

Predeceased by his parents, Philip and Dorothy Benjamin and his brother Philip ‘Ben,’ Tom is survived by an extensive family including his wife, Linda; children and step children Linda Benji McGowan of Chestertown, MD, Douglas Feaster (Diane) of Boca Raton, FL, David Feaster (Karen) of Port Orange, FL, Thomas (Renae) of Seminole, FL, Keith Danoff of Elmhurst, IL, and Brooke Danoff of Nolensville, TN; as well as sister Deborah of Newbury, NH and Vero Beach, FL.

There’s more…also, grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, and Emory McGowan, Chase, Bailey, Paige and Logan Feaster, Kierstyn and Mackenzie Benjamin, Taylor and Noah Danoff AND great grandchildren Myla, Rovi, Khasun, Kyryn, and Kaiden McGowan and, last but not least, Charlie, a black and white Havanese who was always at his side.

The family is gathering in Tennessee to celebrate Tom’s long and wonderful life. We encourage you to make any memorial contributions to organizations that support children.