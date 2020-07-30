



Thomas Edward Mole, age 82 of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of Winfield, IL passed away July 27, 2020. Born in Gary, IN to the late Alfred & Faye Mole.

He retired after 36 years from the Quaker Oats Company where he was a civil engineer.

Tom is preceded in death by his brother, W. Bruce Mole. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Schamer Mole of Spring Hill, TN; son, Scott (Nicole) Mole of LaPorte, IN; daughter, Cindy (Bob) Forrest of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Rob Forrest, Katie Forrest, Jasmine Mole and Jace Mole.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059.




