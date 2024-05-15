OBITUARY: Thomas Dale Phillips

May 12th of 2024 a precious soul left this world. Thomas Dale Phillips of Williamson County passed on to walk with his Savior at 8 am. His Wife Tammy, daughter Kelli, son Anthony, daughter-in-law Nyssa, granddaughter Lavinia, and grandsons Colin, Issac, and Noah were at his side. He lost a shockingly short battle with terminal cancer.

Thomas was born to BettyBelle (Olmstead) and Dale Torrey on November 15th, 1952 in Flint MI.

He was later adopted after the Torreys divorce by Douglas Phillips in 1958 when Doug married BettyBelle.

They raised their family in the Flint, Michigan area. Thomas was one of 5 children. His siblings were David, Richard, Jimmy, and Patti

He grew up attending Kearsley Schools and before graduation enlisted in the Army to proudly serve his country. After spending nearly 2 years in Europe he was called home and honorably discharged from service.

Thomas married his first wife Kathryn Tewksbury in 1973. They lived in the mid-Michigan area for the 15 years of their marriage with children Kelli and Tony.

After their divorce, Thomas met and married Tammy Holifield of Swartz Creek in 1989. They celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this past April.

Thomas worked for General Motors in Grand Blanc Michigan from 1976 till 1997 when he transferred to the Saturn Plant in Spring Hill, TN. He retired from GM/Saturn in 2004.

Thomas was a bright light in this world. His love for music was contagious. As a young man, he played many instruments guitar, drums, clarinet, and many more. His talent was incredible. He also had the most wonderful voice. Thomas especially enjoyed singing with his daughter and grandchildren.

Thomas loved to learn about and try new things. There was no challenge he wasn’t willing to tackle. A self-proclaimed “Jack of all trades, Master of none.”

Fishing, hunting, photography, landscaping, building and construction, mechanics, business, ATV, absolutely anything outdoors. He loved horses and had a special place in his heart for Labradors and Golden Retrievers. Over the years Thomas had many pets that could always be found sitting at his side waiting for a snack from dad.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents Bettybelle and Douglas, siblings. David (Joan), Richard (Debra -still living), and Jimmy who died at 7 years old. His nephew Christopher was also lost too soon in a car accident.

Thomas is survived by wife Tammy, sister Patti, daughter, Kelli (Ross Porter), son, Anthony (Nyssa), Grandchildren, Devin (Chloe), Grace, Nathan, Colin, Shaunacee, Rose, Ethan, Lavinia, Isaac, William, Noah, and Benjamin and Great granddaughter Avila Miriam.

Nieces and Nephews, Brian (Lori), Jason (Tammy), Sara (Micheal), Neena, Tiana, Desiree (Brad), Travis (Jenn), Randy, Crystal, Logan, and Connor. With many beloved great-nieces and nephews.

A great man who will be incredibly missed by so many especially his beloved family. Here’s a tall glass of iced tea for a man who earned his heavenly reward.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Samuel B. Webb of Williamson Medical Center and Dr. Sarah H. See of Williamson Medical Group.

Donations can be made to Operation Stand Down Tennessee in lieu of flowers

There will be only a private family service for his wife, children, and grandchildren. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

