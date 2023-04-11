OBITUARY: Thomas Charles Pettit

Thomas Charles Pettit, age 61, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Tom was born in Nashville, TN to Paul and Helen Pettit and was raised in the Methodist Church. He attended Hillsboro High School, and later graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University. Being rooted in the greater Nashville area, Tom worked both in ministry and as an IT professional.

While serving as a youth minister, Tom met his best friend and soon-to-be wife, Gina. Through the highs and lows of life, including raising five amazing children, Tom and Gina remained married for 39 years. Together they were passionate about equipping believers, resourcing ministries, studying scripture, and teaching the new covenant life.

Tom was a safe place for all who needed one, a source of knowledge, a loyal father and friend, and a devoted follower of Jesus.

Tom will be greatly missed by his friends, coworkers, and family. He is survived by his wife, Gina Peterson Pettit; children, Rachel Suzanne Pettit, Hannah Ruth Posey and her husband Tim, Paul Thomas Pettit, Grace Peterson Gold and her husband Nick, and John Olson Pettit; his sisters, Alice Miller and Nance Pettit.

He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Helen Olson Pettit.

The funeral service was conducted at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023. A reception will follow at 308 Mallory Station, Franklin, TN 37067. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials can be made to Receiving Grace at 9580 Crockett Road Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 or at http://www.receivinggrace.com

