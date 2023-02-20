OBITUARY: Thomas C. Wood Jr.

Thomas C. Wood Jr. passed away on Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Tucker Wood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alice M. Wood; beloved children, Casey Anne Wood and wife Debra Kendall, Todd Benjamin Wood, Amanda Kendall Wood; cherished granddaughter, Lydia Katherine Wood and chosen family member, Tonya Hawkins.

Tom was a true renaissance man, a “walking encyclopedia” as some say.

He adored his family and his community. He made friends wherever he went and he will be missed by all who had the great pleasure to know him.

The family will hold a celebration of life in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Tennessee Golf Foundation, designated for the Pat Wood Scholarship Fund 400 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069. To make a gift online the site is: www.tngolf.org/donate

