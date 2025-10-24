OBITUARY: Thomas Alvah Tompson

In Loving Memory of Thomas Alvah “Tommy” Tompson

June 3, 1939 – October 20, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Tommy Tompson of College Grove, TN, who departed this life on October 20, 2025. A kind and generous soul, Tommy touched countless lives—as a devoted father, a cherished friend, and someone who always greeted others with warmth, humor, and an open heart.

Born on June 3, 1939, Tommy was raised in upstate New York, a place that remained close to his heart throughout his life. He was a proud graduate of St. Johnsville High School in 1957, where as a Senior he was listed as Best Hair, Class Cut up, and Class Infant. He was a member of the Glee Club, the A Cappella Club, and the School Band. Tommy really shone as a Varsity Basketball Player with a record game scoring of 57 points. He graduated from SUNY Cobleskill where he also played college ball. Tommy played drums in his college band, The Stardusters—showcasing his love for both sports and music.

On August 4, 1962, he married Bettyann Helmer Tompson, and together they lovingly raised their five children. Though they later divorced, they remained committed co-parents and respected one another deeply. Professionally, Tommy built a long and successful career as Director of Operations for TCI Cable Communications. He was respected for his dedication, leadership, and unwavering work ethic.

Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Alvah George Tompson, his mother, Zylphia Mary Countryman Tompson, and his brother, Jack D. Tompson.

He is survived by his five children: Paige Tompson VanAtta (Troy), Brooke Tompson Robinson (Dan), Cory Thomas Tompson (Stephanie), Stacey Tompson Raymond (Brian), and Shannon Tompson (Nathan). He was a loving grandfather to nine: David Tompson, Joshua Jackson, Avery Tompson, Coleman Tompson, Montana Waddell, Sommer Robinson, Sabel Robinson Lopez, and Max Robinson, and a proud great-grandfather. He was also a beloved uncle to many.

We would like to express generous thanks to Ricky C. Felts, Dr. Dan Halford, Dave Twogood, Dennis & Mary Traywick, Daniel & Kristina Traft for all their love and support. Tommy will be remembered for his sharp wit, deep compassion, unwavering kindness to animals, and his generous spirit. His legacy of love and laughter lives on through the family and friends who were blessed to know him.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation from 9-10 am, Service begins at 10 am. All who knew and loved Tommy are warmly invited to join us in celebrating his life.

In honor of our father’s deep love for animals, the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, where a memorial paver has been placed in his name: https://www.adoptwcac.org/

With love and remembrance, The Tompson Family