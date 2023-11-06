OBITUARY: Thomas Aldon McGaugh Sr.

Thomas Aldon McGaugh, Sr., age 72 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Thomas was a graduate of Franklin High School in ’69 and later went on to earn a degree from MTSU. He was an avid Titans fan and loved cheering them on. He was known for always having a smile on his face and making everyone around him laugh. Above all, he was a proud father of his sons and daughters-in-law, grandfather to his grandchildren, and a proud older brother and brother-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his parents, BG Watson and Jane Watson; mother of his children and wife, Sara McGaugh; wife, Olivia McGaugh.

He is survived by his sons, Aldon (Becca) McGaugh, Joe McGaugh, and Gordon (Victoria) McGaugh; grandchildren, Alley, Mackenzie, Liam, Jacob, Gannon, Grayson; brother, John (Connie) Watson.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/