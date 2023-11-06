OBITUARY: Therese ‘Teri’ Alflen

Therese “Teri” Alflen, age 67 passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

She was born in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to her parents Elaine and Patrick Conery.

She was raised in Burbank California, moved to Benicia California to raise her own family and then retired in Gadsden, Alabama with her loving husband, Randy Alflen.

She moved to Spring Hill, TN in 2016 after the passing of her husband. Teri was a loving individual who cared for everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, proud grandmother, accomplished seamstress, and an extremely creative and artistic individual.

She loved Music, Sewing, Crochet, making jewelry, cake decorating, and other crafts. She was lively, funny and very social…she never met a stranger. She truly enjoyed sharing these activities with those around her and was so proud that she passed these characteristics on to her three Children and 6 grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother (Elaine Reece), 3 bothers (John, Larry, and Robert Conery) her children (Jacqualine Dotson, John Walsh, and Matthew Walsh), their spouses (David Dotson, Kate Walsh, and Sarah Walsh), and her grandchildren (Ashley, Aiden and Haleigh Dotson, Colby and Finn Walsh and Addy Walsh.)

She is preceded in death by her father (Patrick), Sister (Candy), and husband (Randy).

A celebration of life service for Teri was held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/