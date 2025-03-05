OBITUARY: Theresa Louise Anderson

Theresa Louise Cartwright “Tootie” Anderson, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at her residence. A native of Davidson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Walter Cartwright and the late Stella Moore Cartwright. She spent her career working in the housekeeping department at the former Nashville Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and spending precious time with her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always up for a good joke. She especially loved animals, of all kinds.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Anderson; brother, Harold Cartwright; her sister Dorothy; and her niece, Linda Ballew.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Anderson; grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Jackson; great grandchildren, Jordan Rylee Jackson, Anthony Lee Jackson, and Sienna Jane Jackson; several nieces and nephews; numerous special friends; special family members, Kelly and Jerry Brannon; honorary grandchildren, Michaiah, Samarra, Eden, and Marquilla.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Rylee Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Thursday from 4-7 PM and on Friday after 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local animal shelter.