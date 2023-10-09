OBITUARY: Theresa Denise Picone

Theresa Denise Picone dedicated wife, devoted family member, cherished friend and admired community supporter passed away on October 2, 2023 at the age of 59.

Her unexpected passing leaves a void and emptiness in all who knew her. She was a person of sharing and devotion to all whose lives she touched.

She was an accomplished professional having spent 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry holding positions of regional sales manager and executive director of sales training.

Upon moving to Tennessee in 2016 she pursued her passion for aqua fitness providing instruction at the county recreation center and at her community pool in Willow Springs.

She loved life and enjoyed traveling, golf, hiking and participating in the community women’s organization and ladies golf league.

She was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth and parents Paul and Elizabeth Brennan.

She leaves behind a loving family of her husband Gary, stepdaughter Danyelle Mulcahy, stepson Mathew Picone, siblings Kathy & Mark Sortino, Paul & Gerry Brennan, Reverand Thomas Brennan, Eileen & James Sawyer, Patricia & Robert Nicholas, Christine & Donald Schulz, Brian & Anne Brennan, and Rose Palmer.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home and Saturday from 10-11 AM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Theresa’s memory will forever be a source of inspiration and comfort for the family, friends and community she so deeply impacted.

